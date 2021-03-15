Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in RingCentral by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $343.84 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -279.54 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $1,725,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $56,140,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,540 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

