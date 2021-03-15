Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,115 shares of company stock worth $53,264,720. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.