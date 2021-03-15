Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $518.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.86. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

