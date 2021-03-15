NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.42. 17,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

