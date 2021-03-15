NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Raised to $52.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of NGM opened at $29.11 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

