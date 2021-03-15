NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Price Up 7.4%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 291,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 321,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

NGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.