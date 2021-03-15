NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Short Interest Update

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 11th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGOV shares. Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NIC stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

