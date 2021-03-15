NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.83.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $225.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.