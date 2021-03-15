Nimiq Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $60.46 million and $2.35 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,941.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.06 or 0.03151598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.00355454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.80 or 0.00930971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00386507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.00333858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00242528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021723 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,161,164,982 coins and its circulating supply is 7,417,414,982 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

