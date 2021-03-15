NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Lowered to $38.80 at Jefferies Financial Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $38.80 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NIO opened at $45.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in NIO by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

