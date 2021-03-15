Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in February

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 11th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 786.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $$24.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

