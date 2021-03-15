Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 67.7% in February

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the February 11th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NCLTF traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. Nitori has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $225.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average of $206.23.

Get Nitori alerts:

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.