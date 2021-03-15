NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s target price points to a potential upside of 145.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLSP. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NLSP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 127,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,419. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

