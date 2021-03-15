NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $5.85 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.