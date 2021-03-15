Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 15th (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:NRACU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 15th. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 21,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NRACU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

About Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit

There is no company description available for Noble Rock Acquisition Corp.

