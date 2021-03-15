Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 2,327.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 19,906,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 8,424,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $7,585,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $9,420,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK opened at $4.22 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

