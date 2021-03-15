Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $52,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,786,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,523,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,749,000 after purchasing an additional 738,229 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 533,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,560,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

