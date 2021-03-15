Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $46.69 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $46,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.44.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.17. 4,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,654. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.96. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

