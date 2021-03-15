Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,370 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $137,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,038. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

