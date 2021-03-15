Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 122,090 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,090 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $86,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.86. 259,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,332,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

