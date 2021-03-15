Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 35,378 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,378 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Prologis worth $72,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.77. 21,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

