Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

NMR stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nomura by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nomura by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

