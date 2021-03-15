Nord Finance (NORD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.12 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $12.53 or 0.00022039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.73 or 0.00453393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00061899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00096488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00068957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.31 or 0.00521268 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,626 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

