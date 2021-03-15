Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 259,382 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $197,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.27. 3,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.13. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

