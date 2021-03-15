Nordea Investment Management AB Has $264.27 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $264,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,262,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,571 shares of company stock worth $7,475,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $315.39. 2,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,180. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $321.94. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.55 and its 200-day moving average is $225.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

