Nordea Investment Management AB Has $301.68 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 133,189 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of NIKE worth $301,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after buying an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 105,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

