Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 154,242 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,493,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,242 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $464,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 331,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after buying an additional 76,380 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 142,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.89. 1,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.41 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

