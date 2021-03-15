Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 508,643 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 508,643 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 1.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.22% of Cigna worth $920,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. SRB Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 123,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,648,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $243.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

