Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 516,459 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,166,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 516,459 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,126,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 63,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 202,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 88,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.22. 233,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,932,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,794 shares of company stock worth $1,291,433. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

