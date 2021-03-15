Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

