Northern Trust Corp Has $182.91 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,302,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 102,023 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Western Digital worth $182,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,566,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,758,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

WDC stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

