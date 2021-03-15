Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,324,138 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $207,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VNQ opened at $91.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

