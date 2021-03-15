Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $190,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

CHKP stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.41 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.