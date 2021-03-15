Northern Trust Corp Sells 599,811 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,054,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599,811 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $178,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

