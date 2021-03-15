Northern Trust Corp Sells 67,257 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,257 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Toyota Motor worth $203,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 107.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $150.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.