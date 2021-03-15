NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN traded up C$0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.42. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$6.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

