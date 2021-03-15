NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.98

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 552431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after buying an additional 1,103,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after buying an additional 134,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

