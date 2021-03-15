NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NRG Energy traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 94423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

