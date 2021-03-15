Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $13.78 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

