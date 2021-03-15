Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,767. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.