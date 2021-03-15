Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NUVCF stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

