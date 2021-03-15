NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE opened at $91.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.