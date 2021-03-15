Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $56.51 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.77.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,092,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

