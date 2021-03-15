Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy Sells 44,325 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50.

NYSE:OII traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 672,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

