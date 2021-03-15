OctoFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.07 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, OctoFi has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $40.12 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi token can now be bought for about $69.63 or 0.00121951 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.07 or 0.00457231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00095553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.38 or 0.00538336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,217 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

