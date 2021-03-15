Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.58 Million

Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post sales of $238.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $240.96 million. Okta reported sales of $182.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.72. 1,763,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.34 and its 200 day moving average is $240.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,817,757. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,427,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.