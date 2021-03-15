Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 228.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,650 shares of company stock worth $34,817,757. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.37. 41,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.50. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

