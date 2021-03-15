Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.87.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $233.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $235.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.