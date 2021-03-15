OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OMRON in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. OMRON has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $97.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OMRON by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of OMRON by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OMRON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.