Opacity Price Tops $0.0703 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $109,786.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00060959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00070507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.00552145 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.